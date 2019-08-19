'He-Man' animated series on Netflix soon!

By Express News Service

The He-Man animated series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation is coming to Netflix.

The series, which will have Kevin Smith as showrunner as well as executive producer, will focus on unresolved storylines of the 1980s, picking up the journeys of many of the characters from where they left off three decades back.

Smith says it is “a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel’s over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise,” adding, “I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid.”

The limited series is produced by Mattel Television and Eric Carrasco.

Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra and Marc Bernardin are on board as writers, with animation by Powerhouse Animation.