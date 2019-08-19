Home Entertainment English

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski to supervise action scenes for 'Birds of Prey'

Stahelski began his career in the stunt world, acting as Keanu Reeves’ double in The Matrix and later coordinating stunt work in a slew of movies.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

By Express News Service

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is coming in to help the Birds of Prey action sequences. The filmmaker has been brought in to oversee second unit photography for Birds of Prey. Warner Bros.’ Margot Robbie-starring adventure movie is based on DC Comics characters.

Stahelski, taking an uncredited role, will tackle and design new action scenes for the movie. In some ways, this is Stahelski doubling down on the movie as his company, stunt firm 87 Eleven, has been working on the movie since production began.

Stahelski began his career in the stunt world, acting as Keanu Reeves’ double in The Matrix and later coordinating stunt work in a slew of movies. His second unit work ranges from Ninja Assassin and The Hunger Games to Escape Plan.

His latest project was John Wick 3: Parabellum. Released May 17, the action-thriller grossed $320.7 million worldwide.

