'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' cinematographer Robert Richardson to crank camera for 'Venom 2'

Robert Richardson, the three-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer who is coming off of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', has signed on to shoot 'Venom 2'.

Andy Serkis was tapped last week to helm the sequel to Sony’s 2018 hit, and the move now reunites him with the director of photography of his directorial debut, the 2017 drama 'Breathe'. Richardson’s boarding also shows how fast the studio is moving on the project.

Tom Hardy is reprising his role of a crusading journalist who merges with a ravenous alien symbiote.

Michelle Williams is also expected to return, as is Woody Harrelson, who was featured in a last-minute cameo as chief 'Venom' villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Kelly Marcel has written the script.

Richardson has worked with on numerous successful projects, shooting 'Casino', 'Bringing Out the Dead', 'Shine a Light', 'The Aviator, 'Shutter Island' and 'Hugo'. The latter and 'Aviator' got him Oscar wins.

In July, reports placed Richardson as working on The Batman with director Matt Reeves, but those proved to be erroneous, with Rogue One’s Greig Fraser being the DP to get that job.

