Warner Bros. to release Bruce Springsteen documentary at TIFF

The documentary, which was co-directed by Thom Zimny, features archival footage and personal narration, as well as Springsteen performing all 13 songs on the album.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Bruce Springsteen (Photo | File, AP)

By Express News Service

Western Stars, the Bruce Springsteen documentary that also acts as the directorial debut for the singer, has been acquired by Warner Bros.

The studio will release the film in theatres this fall, following its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Western Stars is Springsteen’s first studio album in five years. The documentary, which was co-directed by Thom Zimny, features archival footage and personal narration, as well as Springsteen performing all 13 songs on the album, backed up by a band and a full orchestra in the singer’s historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

“Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers. With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead,” Warner Bros. picture group chairman Toby Emmerich stated.

“As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn’t be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom.”

Western Stars is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, with special guest Patti Scialfa. 

Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. The original score is by Springsteen.

