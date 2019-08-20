Home Entertainment English

Draco Malfoy gives guitar lessons to 'quick learner' Hermoine Granger

Fans were quick to notice their comfort level and flooded the comments' section with monikers "Dramione" and "Feltson".

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson playing the guitar. (Photo | Tom Felton Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Harry Potter' stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunited to strum a beautiful piece of music together!

Felton on Monday shared an adorable capture of him with Watson who seems to be trying her hands at the guitar. Watson sported a casual look wearing a two-piece pink-white striped night suit while Felton wore a red vest with check pants.

"Quick learner," Felton captioned the picture.

Their musical rendezvous even echoed on Twitter with fans going gaga over their reunion. One of the users tweeted, "Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunited again and nothing makes me happier, bUONHIORNISSIMO."

However, people might go speculating about the two, but they are just friends according to Entertainment Tonight, cited by Page six.

What fuelled this speculation was Watson's confession about having a crush on Felton.

"Between the ages of 10 and 12 I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton," she said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" back in 2012.

"He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he'd turn and go, 'Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.' And it just broke my heart, still does," she added.

Felton essayed the role of Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' series while Watson earned fame for portraying Hermione.

