Ellen DeGeneres, John Elton defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid private jet criticism

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American television host Ellen DeGeneres stepped out in support of royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have been under fire lately for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination.

According to People, soon after the news broke out of their getaway to Nice, France, with their son Archie, headlines focused on their use of the private aircraft, as some claimed that it seemed to contradict their move on protecting the environment.

On Monday, DeGeneres weighed in on the matter and argued a message on Twitter saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were undeserving of the criticism.

The host also noted that how after meeting the couple in England with her wife Portia de Rossi, she was impressed by their behaviour and their "down-to-earth and compassionate" nature.

"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," DeGeneres tweeted. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people."

"Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better," she added, alongside a photo of the smiling couple.

Besides the host, American singer Elton John also raised his voice in support for Meghan and Harry.

Earlier on Monday, the musician, who performed at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding reception in 2018, responded to the criticism on Twitter, revealing that the royal couple stayed at his home in Nice and that he provided the plane -- which was made of carbon neutral.

"I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week," he wrote.

"Prince Harry's mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."

Continuing, the 72-year-old singer wrote, "After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquillity of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight."

"To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint(tm)," he said.

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."