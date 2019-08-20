J K Simmons, Betty Gilpin may join Chris Pratt film

By Express News Service

JK Simmons and Betty Gilpin are in negotiations to join Chris Pratt in the tentatively titled sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft. According to sources, if the deal goes through, Simmons will play Pratt’s father in the film from Skydance and Paramount.

The character details of Gilpin are being kept under wraps. Chris McKay, who helmed The Lego Batman Movie, is attached to direct.

Zach Dean has penned the film, which revolves around a man (Pratt) drafted to fight a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. Yvonne Strahovski is also expected to star in the movie.The shooting of the film is expected to begin in Atlanta and Iceland this September.