Michael Rooker cast in Fast & Furious 9

By Express News Service

Michael Rooker, best known for his role as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has joined the star-studded cast of Fast & Furious 9. The actor will play a character named Buddy in the upcoming sequel.

Fast and Furious 9 sees Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren returning to the franchise with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena as the film’s new entrant.

Cena is the latest to make the jump from WWE to Fast and Furious with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson already being a part of multiple Fast and Furious films including the franchise’s first spin-off Hobbs and Shaw that was released earlier this month.

The film is directed by Justin Lin and is set to be released on May 22, 2020.