Noah Centineo bids adieu to Peter Kavinsky from 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'

LOS ANGELES: Noah Centineo, who tasted success with Netflix's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before", has shot for the final film in the teenage rom-com series and said goodbye to his on-screen avatar, Peter Kavinsky.

The 23-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news, saying he would always be grateful for starring in the films.

"Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours. Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us," Centineo wrote.

Condor, who plays the female lead Lara Jean in the 'TATB' films, replied to her on-screen love interest, saying "You'll always be my Peter K & I'll always be your Lara Jean, that I can promise you."

Centineo's tweet came two days after the streaming service announced a third film in the franchise, "To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean", which is already in production.

Netflix also revealed that the 2018 film's upcoming sequel, titled "To All the Boys: P.S.I Still Love You", will debut on its platform on February 12, 2020.

"To All The Boys", which started streaming on Netflix from August 17, went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.