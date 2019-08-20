The 'Suicide Squad' gets Flula Borg

By Express News Service

The German actor/comedian/musician Flula Borg is the latest to join James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad'. Best known for his role in 'Pitch Perfect 2', the actor joins fellow newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and David Dastmalchian in the DCEU film.

The 'Suicide Squad', which sees Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman reprising their roles as Harley Quin, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag respectively, is both a sequel and a reboot to David Ayer’s 2016 film.