WATCH | Amazon drops teaser of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Season 3, to premiere on December 6

The period comedy follows the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in late 1950's New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

Published: 20th August 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 3.

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 3. (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The third season of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" is set to air on December 6, Amazon has announced.

The streaming platform on Monday also shared the teaser trailer of the upcoming installment on Twitter, which gave a sneak peek into Midge's first world tour as a budding stand-up comic with her manager Susie.

"We're ready to take this marvelous act on tour! Season 3 of #MrsMaisel arrives December 6 on @PrimeVideo," the tweet read.

It offered the first look at "This Is Us" star Sterling K Brown's character in the Emmy-winning series.

Cary Elwes and Stephanie Hsu are the other new additions to the cast.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", a period comedy, follows Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in late 1950's New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, it also features Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

