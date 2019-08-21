CONFIRMED: Greenlit for 'Matrix 4', Keanu Reeves to return as Neo

Home Entertainment English

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Keanu Reeves is set to officially return as Neo for the long-awaited fourth installment in the famous sci-fi series, "The Matrix".

According to Variety, Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.

I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Lana Wachowski said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the series.

Besides Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss is reprising her role as Trinity in the film.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski. She is also attached to produce with Grant Hill. 

Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie.

The studio has been trying to reenter "The Matrix" universe for some time, but figuring out the producing rights slowed down the process.

Plot details are currently unknown, along with the treatment of Morpheus, originally played by Laurence Fishburne.

As per sources, Warner may go in for a younger actor as a recast. Production is expected to begin early next year.

The trilogy -- "The Matrix", "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" --collectively earned over USD 1.6 billion worldwide.

