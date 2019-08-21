Home Entertainment English

Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani to star in Killing Eve season three

Danny Sapani, who was introduced to Tamil audience through Singam II, is now a part of the multiple Emmy Award-nominated series Killing Eve.

Published: 21st August 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Danny Sapani

Danny Sapani

By Express News Service

Danny Sapani, who was introduced to Tamil audience through Singam II, is now a part of the multiple Emmy Award-nominated series Killing Eve. Harriet Walter joins the actor as the new entrants in the third season of the show which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in the lead.

Based on the novellas Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings, the third season will pick up from where the sophomore season ended - Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shooting Eve (Sandra Oh) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) leaving her to die in Rome.

Suzanne Heathcote is joining the new season as the lead writer and executive producer, and is the third such female writing voice on the show following Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell who wrote the first and second seasons respectively.

The production has begun on the series and the third season is expected to be released in Spring 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Danny Sapani Killing Eve
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp