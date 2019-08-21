Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani to star in Killing Eve season three

By Express News Service

Danny Sapani, who was introduced to Tamil audience through Singam II, is now a part of the multiple Emmy Award-nominated series Killing Eve. Harriet Walter joins the actor as the new entrants in the third season of the show which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in the lead.

Based on the novellas Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings, the third season will pick up from where the sophomore season ended - Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shooting Eve (Sandra Oh) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) leaving her to die in Rome.

Suzanne Heathcote is joining the new season as the lead writer and executive producer, and is the third such female writing voice on the show following Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell who wrote the first and second seasons respectively.

The production has begun on the series and the third season is expected to be released in Spring 2020.