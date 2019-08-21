Home Entertainment English

Mike Flanagan confirms R-rating for 'Doctor Sleep' a follow up to 1980s classic 'The Shining'

'Doctor Sleep', also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8.

Published: 21st August 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor Sleep poster from its official account on Instagram.

Doctor Sleep poster from its official account on Instagram.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Mike Flanagan on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film "Doctor Sleep" received an R-rating.

The movie, which is the follow-up to Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic "The Shining", earned the certification from Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) owing to its "disturbing and violent content".

"'DOCTOR SLEEP' has officially been rated R by the MPAA for 'disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use..'

Sounds about right..." Flanagan wrote on Twitter.

The film will serve as the sequel to the screen adaptation of Stephen King's book and Kubrick's movie.

Published in 2013, "Doctor Sleep" is the sequel to King's "The Shining", which was adapted by Kubrick.

The film starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

In the original movie, Nicholson starred as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season.

Duvall played his wife Wendy.

Danny Lloyd played young Danny Torrance, Jack and Wendy's son.

The sequel will follow an adult Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor), who is battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in the hotel.

"Doctor Sleep", also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mike Flanagan Doctor Sleep The Shining follow up Stanley Kubrick movie
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp