No Time To Die: 25th James Bond film starring Daniel Craig gets a name 

By Online Desk

His name is Bond and he returns with, 25th film of the British spy saga, 'No Time To Die.'



It is confirmed! No Time to Die is set to release in April 2020 and will also be the final bond film of actor Daniel Craig.



The franchise's official Twitter page confirmed on Tuesday, that filming had resumed. No Time to Die will arrive in cinemas on April 8, 2020 in the US and April 3 in the UK.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

Filming of 'No Time to Die', also being called Bond 25, was suspended after Craig fell while shooting for the film in Jamaica in May and had to undergo an ankle surgery.

007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS. pic.twitter.com/rhs13nNeyW — James Bond (@007) June 30, 2019

Daniel Craig will play the legendary MI-6 agent for the fifth and the last time after he first took on the role in 2006’s Casino Royale, and subsequently starred in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.



Daniel Craig as MI6 Agent James Bond from Casino Royale



In 2015, Daniel Craig made a controversial statement saying 'He would rather slash his wrist than do another James Bond film.' However, he later revised his comment and decided to work in 'No Time to Die.'



Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Oscar-winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the long-awaited movie. The film also stars Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw.