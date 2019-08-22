Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' is South Korea's official entry to Oscars

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: South Korea has announced that filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho's black comedy "Parasite" is the country's official Oscar entry for the best international feature film category.

The news was shared by the Korean Film Council on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was picked by a five-member jury from a short list of eight features.

"Parasite" is an audaciously original take on the sharp rich-poor divide and its shocking repercussions in the city of Seoul.

It was a big winner at the Cannes Film Festival where it received the coveted Palme d'Or award.

Joon-ho became second Asian director in succession to win the festival's top honour.

"Parasite" is also the second film of the director to be submitted for Academy Award consideration.

His 2006 thriller "Mother" was also South Korea's official entry for the Oscars.

The country has been consistently submitting its films for the annual award gala for the past many years but has so far failed to open its account.

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held February 9, 2020.