Home Entertainment English

Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' is South Korea's official entry to Oscars

"Parasite" is an audaciously original take on the sharp rich-poor divide and its shocking repercussions in the city of Seoul.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Parasite'.

A still from 'Parasite'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: South Korea has announced that filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho's black comedy "Parasite" is the country's official Oscar entry for the best international feature film category.

The news was shared by the Korean Film Council on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was picked by a five-member jury from a short list of eight features.

"Parasite" is an audaciously original take on the sharp rich-poor divide and its shocking repercussions in the city of Seoul.

It was a big winner at the Cannes Film Festival where it received the coveted Palme d'Or award.

Joon-ho became second Asian director in succession to win the festival's top honour.

"Parasite" is also the second film of the director to be submitted for Academy Award consideration.

His 2006 thriller "Mother" was also South Korea's official entry for the Oscars.

The country has been consistently submitting its films for the annual award gala for the past many years but has so far failed to open its account.

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held February 9, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars Academy Awards parasite
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp