David Oyelowo in talks to join George Clooney in Good Morning, Midnight

By Express News Service

David Oyelowo is in negotiations to star in Good Morning, Midnight alongside George Clooney. Based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, the post-apocalyptic film follows the story of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who tries to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft, as they try to return home to Earth.

Also starring Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler, the film is directed by George Clooney with Mark L Smith adapting the screenplay. Good Morning, Midnight is set to begin production in October and marks Clooney’s seventh directorial, with his last being the Coen Brothers-written black comedy Suburbicon.

