Olivia Cooke is all set to headline the comedy thriller Pixie, directed by Academy Award-nominated Barnaby Thompson.
The film, based on a script by Preston Thompson, will follow Cooke’s Pixie, a girl who tries to avenge the death of her mother by masterminding a heist, only to find her plans go awry.
She then finds herself on the run with two men (played by Ben Hardy and Daryl McCormack), who are chased by gangsters.
Olivia Cooke is all set to headline the comedy thriller Pixie, directed by Academy Award-nominated Barnaby Thompson.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Supreme Court agrees to examine validity of Triple Talaq law, issues notice to Centre
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman lists out the set of measures under consideration to deal with financial crisis
Pakistan put on 'enhanced blacklist' for terror funding by global watchdog FATF
WATCH | UP primary school serves students roti with salt for 'nutritious' mid-day meal
PM Modi connects with people, demonizing him all the time won't help: Jairam Ramesh warns Opposition