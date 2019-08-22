By Express News Service

Olivia Cooke is all set to headline the comedy thriller Pixie, directed by Academy Award-nominated Barnaby Thompson.



The film, based on a script by Preston Thompson, will follow Cooke’s Pixie, a girl who tries to avenge the death of her mother by masterminding a heist, only to find her plans go awry.



She then finds herself on the run with two men (played by Ben Hardy and Daryl McCormack), who are chased by gangsters.