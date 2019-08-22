Priyanka Chopra cast in Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes' with Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra is set to share screen space with the likes of Pedro Pascal ('Narcos', 'Game of Thrones') Christian Slater ('Mr Robot') and Boyd Holbrook ('Narcos') in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Netflix feature 'We Can Be Heroes'.

Rodriguez, who most recently helmed 'Alita: Battle Angel', will direct and produce the movie from his own script, the streamer said in a statement.

Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley will also feature in the project.

Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald are also part of the cast.

The film, described as an action-adventure, follows a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.

The project recently started production in Texas, US.

