Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra cast in Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes' with Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal

The film, described as an action-adventure, follows a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.

Published: 22nd August 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pedro_Pascal_Priyanka_Chopra_and_Christian_Slater

Actors Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra and Christian Slater. (Photos | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra is set to share screen space with the likes of Pedro Pascal ('Narcos', 'Game of Thrones') Christian Slater ('Mr Robot') and Boyd Holbrook ('Narcos') in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Netflix feature 'We Can Be Heroes'.

Rodriguez, who most recently helmed 'Alita: Battle Angel', will direct and produce the movie from his own script, the streamer said in a statement.

Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley will also feature in the project.

Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald are also part of the cast.

The film, described as an action-adventure, follows a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.

The project recently started production in Texas, US.

ALSO READ | Pakistan asks UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Pedro Pascal Alita: Battle Angel Narcos Netflix We Can Be Heroes
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp