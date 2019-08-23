Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper join the cast of Awake

By Express News Service

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barry Pepper are the latest additions to the cast of Netflix sci-fi thriller, Awake, headlined by Gina Rodriguez.

Set to be directed by Kodachrome-fame Mark Raso, Awake is adapted from a script written by Mark and his brother Joseph, and Greg Poirier.

Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos and Gil Bellows, are already part of the cast.

The script revolves around a sudden global event that wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. Gina plays Jill, who holds the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter.



Rodriguez and the Raso brothers are also going to serve as executive producers along with Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Poirier, and Whitney Brown.