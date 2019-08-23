Home Entertainment English

Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon to get movie adaptation

The book, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, focuses on nine-year-old Trisha McFarland, who gets lost on the Appalachian Trail during a family trip.

Published: 23rd August 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Stephen King

Stephen King

By Express News Service

It is time for yet another Stephen King novel to be adapted to the big screen. Sanibel Films, the production company of late horror legend George A Romero and his former wife Chris Romero, is collaborating with Vertigo Entertainment and Origin Story, to produce The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.  

“I’m thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen, and that George’s company is involved. Chris Forrest (Romero) has worked long and hard to make this project happen,” King said in a statement.

The book focuses on nine-year-old Trisha McFarland, who gets lost on the Appalachian Trail during a family trip. She ends up wandering through the woods for nine days, progressively getting farther and farther from civilization.

“The combination of dehydration, hunger, exhaustion, and her fear of the dark causes Trisha to hallucinate.
She imagines speaking to her favourite baseball player Tom Gordon, and believes she is being stalked by a supernatural beast called ‘The God of the Lost’,” the plot synopsis read.As of now, no writer or director is attached with the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon Stephen King George A Romero Vertigo Entertainment Stephen King Films
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp