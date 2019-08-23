Home Entertainment English

‘The Godfather' actor Gianni Russo says he lost his virginity to Marilyn Monroe at 15

In his memoir "Hollywood Godfather: My Life In The Mob And Movies", Gianni Russo shares how he met the actress when he was working at a hair salon in New York.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Marilyn_Monroe_Gianni_Russo_1

L-R: Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe; 'The Godfather' actor Giani Russo's autobiography. (Photos | File)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "The Godfather" actor Gianni Russo says he lost his virginity to Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe when he was 15 and she was 33.

Russo claims the pair maintained a close relationship up until her death aged 36 in 1962.

"Marlon Brando was my only acting teacher, Frank Sinatra was my only singing teacher and Marilyn Monroe made me a man," the 75-year-old told thesun.co.uk.

"She taught me everything I know. I thought I was the luckiest boy alive but if it had happened today, I think she'd be arrested and my parents would have tried to get some cash out of it.

"Was I upset? No. I'd just had sex with America's hottest movie star and sex symbol."

In his memoir "Hollywood Godfather: My Life In The Mob And Movies", Russo shares how he met the actress when he was working at a hair salon in New York.

"She came in often and always asked for me to shampoo her hair," he explained in the book.

"Marilyn was very friendly. After a few visits I got over the movie star hype and saw her as a normal ­person, albeit one with a dynamite body."

Shortly after, Russo says one of her advisors invited him to the Waldorf Hotel, where she was staying.

"I figured she was going out and needed me to help her with her hair," he continues.

"Marilyn was alone in a lavish suite replete with an outdoor terrace, but the entire place looked like the set of a disaster movie. Clothes thrown everywhere, dirty dishes on the sofa. The bed unmade and she looked like a homeless waif without make-up. She was wrapped in a white towel and had a flute of champagne."

Monroe offered him a glass before she dropped her towel and invited him to join her in her bath.

"My heart was pounding," he recalls. "Like an idiot, I covered my eyes, which made her laugh. I began undressing, praying I wouldn't trip over my pants and fall on my a**, and then entered the tub. I'll be ­honest, I had no idea what to do, or what she expected. We wound up in bed for the entire weekend, climbing out only when needed. It was my first ­experience of room service, and it added to the fantastic experience."

Russo tells how he came crashing back to reality when he returned to work on Monday morning.

He continues: "I didn't tell anyone, not just because I was a gentleman, but who would believe me?"

Russo tells how he continued to sleep with her but kept it secret.

It was not until several years later when he was working on the pre-production of "The Godfather" that he opened up about their relationship.

He recalls: "Marlon Brando, who was one of her many lovers, was talking about her and lamenting her early death. Marlon said wistfully, 'She oozed sex. Man, she was great'."

Unconsciously, Russo nodded in agreement and Brando asked him: "Did you bed her?"

Brando asked him to prove it by revealing something intimate about her body. Russo says: "I jabbed my upper right thigh and said, 'Scar, right about here.' I told him that I was almost 16 and it went on for a while. Marilyn was 33 at the time. Afterwards, I felt bad telling him about it."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marilyn Monroe Gianni Russo The Godfather
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp