Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Trying not to cry: Aneglina Jolie on dropping oldest son Madox to college

Jolie took the time to chat with her son's fellow students and even offered to take a photograph with the excited group. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

angelina_jolie_son_maddox

Actress Angelina Jolie with son Maddox. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: An emotional Angelina Jolie tried "not to cry" while dropping off son Maddox to college in South Korea.

The 18-year-old is attending Yonsei University in South Korea to study biochemistry, and Jolie dropped him off at the school in-person, reports "hollywoodlife.com".

"I leave today, I'm trying not to cry," the Oscar-winning Hollywood actress said in a video, shared on Instagram by a user on Wednesday, August 21. 

The mother-son duo were all smiles in the photographs and videos shared on the user's account, as Jolie took the time to chat with her son's fellow students and even offered to take a photograph with the excited group. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jowonnn (@xx_efu) on

The video was taken in a building on-campus.

Jolie told the group that she and Maddox were in Seoul for a few days before classes get started. 

"We've been in Seoul - we were (also) here a little while ago when we first went to Yonsei," the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star said.

Maddox's decision to attend the South Korean college came after months of US and international campus tours - including a stop by NYU - before he settled on Yonsei. 

"It seems like a great school," Jolie said in the video. 

Maddox was homeschooled for his elementary and high school education.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Maddox Angelina Jolie son
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp