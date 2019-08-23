WATCH | Trying not to cry: Angelina Jolie on dropping oldest son Madox to college

Home Entertainment English

Jolie took the time to chat with her son's fellow students and even offered to take a photograph with the excited group. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 06:43 PM

angelina_jolie_son_maddox

Actress Angelina Jolie with son Maddox. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: An emotional Angelina Jolie tried "not to cry" while dropping off son Maddox to college in South Korea.

The 18-year-old is attending Yonsei University in South Korea to study biochemistry, and Jolie dropped him off at the school in-person, reports "hollywoodlife.com".

"I leave today, I'm trying not to cry," the Oscar-winning Hollywood actress said in a video, shared on Instagram by a user on Wednesday, August 21. 

The mother-son duo were all smiles in the photographs and videos shared on the user's account, as Jolie took the time to chat with her son's fellow students and even offered to take a photograph with the excited group. 

The video was taken in a building on-campus.

Jolie told the group that she and Maddox were in Seoul for a few days before classes get started. 

"We've been in Seoul - we were (also) here a little while ago when we first went to Yonsei," the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star said.

Maddox's decision to attend the South Korean college came after months of US and international campus tours - including a stop by NYU - before he settled on Yonsei. 

"It seems like a great school," Jolie said in the video. 

Maddox was homeschooled for his elementary and high school education.
 

