Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' to now release in January 2020

The movie underwent two date changes earlier. It was scheduled for a release on February 22 and shifted to a release on November 22 this year.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:26 PM

Hollywood actress Blake Lively

Hollywood actress Blake Lively (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The release date of Blake Lively starrer 'The Rhythm Section' has been postponed again. The movie will now hit theatres on January 31 next year.

The project is a contemporary adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell's Stephanie Patrick novels, which follows a woman (Lively) who assumes three different identities as she seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family, a flight that she was meant to be on, reported Variety.

The film being directed by Reed Morano is bankrolled by James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson through their Eon banner.

Lively will be seen portraying the lead who adopts the identity of an assassin to know everything about her family's death. Also starring in the film are Jude Law, Sterling K Brown, Daniel Mays and Raza Jaffrey.

The production of the film even came to a halt in 2017 after Lively suffered an injury performing a stunt on the Dublin set. Following the injury, she underwent two hand surgeries. 

TAGS
Blake Lively The Rhythm Section The Rhythm Section release date
