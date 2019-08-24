Hugh Laurie to feature in thriller 'Roadkill'

By Express News Service

Hugh Laurie, popularly known for his role in the TV show House, has been brought on board for a political thriller named Roadkill.

The actor-singer will play a ‘beleaguered politician’ in a new BBC four-part project, according to reports.

In an interview to an international media house, BBC spokesperson Piers Wenger, “Roadkill is a thriller, which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power, Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor, who will play this fictional role with utter conviction.”

Laurie is said to play the character Peter Laurence, a government minister who stays remorseless when dark details from his personal life surface. The film will be directed by Michael Keillor.