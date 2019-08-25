Home Entertainment English

Confirmed! 'Black Panther' sequel is releasing on May 6, 2022

It was also nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture -- a first for a Marvel superhero movie -- and took home three of the Academy Awards.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

A shot from Black Panther | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Mark your calendars as the release date of 'Black Panther 2' is finally out! The film is set to hit the big screens on May 6, 2022.

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler announced the release date of the highly-anticipated sequel at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, reported Variety.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said that Coogler has delivered a treatment, complete with a villain and a new title, though neither of them revealed those details during the event.

The release date will place 'Black Panther 2' as the furthest out announced Marvel film, between 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (November 5, 2021) and an unannounced film slated for July 29, 2022. Although whether Marvel will keep that date, just two months after 'Black Panther 2' is uncertain.

Other upcoming Phase 4 MCU films include 'Black Widow' (May 1, 2020), 'The Eternals' (November 6, 2020), 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (February 12, 2021) and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (May 7, 2021).

READ HERE: Young 'Black Panther' fan writes letter in Wakandan to Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther', starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, was a major success when it premiered in February 2018. The film grossed USD 700 million domestically and USD 1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time domestically, behind 'Avengers: Endgame'.

It was also nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture -- a first for a Marvel superhero movie -- and took home three of the Academy Awards.

The film also made history with its nearly all-black star cast. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett starred alongside Boseman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Black Panther Ryan Coogler Chadwick Boseman Marvel S
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp