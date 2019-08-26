Marvel to introduce first Muslim superhero with Ms Marvel 

By Express News Service

Marvel Studios will introduce its first Muslim superhero with Ms. Marvel.She will soon be making her debut on highly anticipated streaming platform Disney+, which will launch internationally on November 12.Marvel head Kevin Feige came at Disney’s ultimate fan event D23 Expo with many surprises, out of which Ms. Marvel was one and garnered huge applause.

He announced that the studio is developing Ms. Marvel with Kamala Khan, the first Muslim-American superhero, taking the lead to headline her own solo Marvel project. “You will meet her in her Disney+ series and then you will see her in our films,” Feige announced, adding: “It is incredibly exciting for us.”