Nathan Fillion joins James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES": Actor Nathan Fillion has boarded the cast of James Gunn's much-anticipated "The Suicide Squad".

The Warner Bros project also features Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag).

Other castmembers are Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Flula Borg and Steve Agee (King Shark).

According to Deadline, details about Fillion's character have not been revealed yet.

Prior to "The Suicide Squad", the actor has voiced for the Green Lantern in a number of DC animated features.

He has also worked with Gunn in "Guardians of the Galaxy", horror comedy "Slither" and "Super".