Taylor Swift beats Beyonce, Rihanna to top Forbes' list of world's highest-paid women in music

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid women in music. The magazine had released the list on Monday.

As per the magazine, the singer pulled in about USD 185 million in pre-tax earnings over the past year, reported E! News.

Swift's most income came from her Reputation Tour. Besides, she formed a 'nine-figure deal' with Universal Republic Records and her latest album 'Lover' became the top-selling album of 2019 in the United States just days after its release.

Last month, Forbes named Swift 2019's highest-paid celebrity overall.

Securing the second spot is Beyonce who reportedly raked in about USD 81 million in pre-tax earnings. According to the magazine, the artist made a large amount of money from her On the Run II tour with Jay-Z as well as from her album 'Homecoming' and Netflix special.

Rihanna secured the third place with estimated earnings of USD 62 million and Katy Perry came fourth with estimated earnings of USD 57.5 million. Pink, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga landed on the list as well--reportedly earning about USD 57 million, USD 48 million, USD 43 million and USD 39.5 million, respectively.

As per the magazine, the estimated figures are based on pre-tax incomes from June 2018 to June 2019. The magazine looks at data from a number of sources, including Nielsen Music, Pollstar, and interviews with industry experts and stars. However, fees for agents, managers, and lawyers are not deducted.