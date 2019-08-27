Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in the series 'First Ladies'

By Express News Service

Viola Davis, last seen in Steve McQueen's Widows, is all set to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in a series titled First Ladies. Produced by Showtime, the series will feature three one-hour episodes in its first season. Written and executive produced by Aaron Cooley, the introductory season will explore the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama, during their time as first ladies at the White House.

This will be the second time Michelle Obama is portrayed on screen. Tika Sumpter played the former first lady in 2016's biographical romance drama, Southside with You.

Davis is currently filming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with Chadwick Boseman, and is also set to play Shirley Chisholm, the first woman and first person of colour to run for President, in an Amazon biopic of the same name.



