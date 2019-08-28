Eva Longoria to direct a biopic on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montanez

By Express News Service

Eva Longoria’s sophomore venture as a feature film director is a film on the man who created the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.



The biopic, titled Flamin’ Hot, follows the story of Richard Montanez, the son of an immigrant, who grew up as a migrant farmworker picking grapes in the fields of Southern California.



After joining Frito-Lay as a janitor, he came up with the idea to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which contributed to the worldwide popularity of the Frito-Lay brand.

Written by Lewis Colick (October Sky), the film is produced by Fox Searchlight and DeVon Franklin, under his Franklin Entertainment label.



Longoria currently is directing Universal’s 24/7, in which she stars alongside Kerry Washington. She was last seen as an actor in Dora and the Lost City of Gold.