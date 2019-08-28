I'm always with you: Priyanka Chopra photoshops image to be with Nick Jonas

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After pop singer Nick Jonas's "forever online" photograph went viral, his wife and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a photoshopped version of the image to be with her husband.

A photograph from the 2019 Video Music Awards event went viral on social media after Nick was seen standing alone, while his brothers Joe and Kevin were kissing their wives Sophie and Danielle, respectively.

Priyanka on Tuesday night took to Instagram to share the morphed image and said she is always with Nick.

"I'm always with you Nick Jonas. Congratulations Jonas brothers! I'm so proud of all of you! 'Sucker'," she tweeted.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in "The Sky Is Pink" directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.