Mark Wahlberg, Baltasar Kormakur come together for Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home

By Express News Service

Mark Wahlberg and director Baltasar Kormakur will be collaborating for the third time for the adaptation of Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.



The book of the same name, written by Mikael Lindnord, is a true story that happened in 2017 when Lindnord, captain of a Swedish adventure racing team met Arthur, a wounded stray dog, during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle, at the end of which he decided to adopt the dog and brought him back to Sweden.

Wahlberg will portray Lindnord in the film, which is scripted by Michael Brandt. Kormakurm and Walhberg have previously worked together on Contraband (2012) and 2 Guns (2013).

The shoot for Arthur will start in the first half of 2020.