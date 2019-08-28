Home Entertainment English

Orlando Bloom opens up about early fame

The 42-year-old actor starred as Legolas in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy and later gained recognition as Will Turner in 'The Pirates of the Caribbean'.

Published: 28th August 2019 01:32 PM

Orlando Bloom (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Orlando Bloom opened up about achieving fame early on in his career and how he learned to handle the spotlight.

"In those huge movies, you can sometimes feel like a cog, part of a giant wheel," Bloom told the Radio Times, as cited by People.

Reflection upon achieving early fame, the actor said, he was "under a giant magnifying glass at a really young age."

"I was under a giant magnifying glass at a really young age. I was Legolas for three movies and Will Turner for three movies and while I did other things, they were all in between those massive movies," he said.

"Even if you're not pigeonholed, those roles set a really strong tone," he added.

Despite struggling with the scrutiny on his life and career, Bloom said he has reached a place where he feels more at home than he ever has.

"Through my 20s and into my early 30s I was never in one place for more than six months. But in my heart, I feel very British," he said.

Bloom added, "I miss the humour, the turn of phrase, the way we interact, the way in which you can be vocal about things."

The actor was married to model Miranda Kerr in 2010 before the two parted ways in 2013. The two share an 8-year-old son named Flynn. Bloom is now engaged to singer Katy Perry and he opened up about how the two make a long-distance relationship work in July.

"You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together," Bloom told People at the TCA Press Tour.

When asked whether he and Perry are planning a wedding, Bloom told reporters, "In the sense that we are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship."

Bloom popped the big question to the Grammy-nominated singer in a romantic Valentine's Day proposal in February. The much-in-love couple shared their happy news via Instagram later that night, with photos that showed off Perry's stunning engagement ring.

