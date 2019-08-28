Tobin Bell to star in indie comedy Mouth to Mouth

By Express News Service

Tobin Bell, best known for playing the iconic character John Kramer/Jigsaw in eight Saw films for thirteen years, has been signed on for an independent feature titled Mouth to Mouth.



The comedy, revolves around a nerd who lands the head lifeguard job at the most popular country club in Los Angeles without knowing how to swim.

Based on a screenplay by Spyder Dobrofsky, the film will be produced by Dean C Jones, Starr Jones, and David Shoenfeld under their Atlantic & Pacific Studios banner.