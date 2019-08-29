Home Entertainment English

INTERVIEW | Three’s company for the tough ladies in 'The Kitchen'

The YEAR IS 1978 in New York City. Three mob wives decide to take over the Irish gang that runs their neighbourhood, after their husbands are sent to prison.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screen grab of 'The Kitchen' trailer

By Express News Service

The year is 1978 in New York City. Three mob wives decide to take over the Irish gang that runs their neighbourhood, after their husbands are sent to prison.

They soon discover is that they can run things even better than the guys did, but with power and money comes even more obstacles, and they must stick together to survive.

This is the plot of the upcoming film The Kitchen, written and directed by Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Competition).

Excerpts from a chat with the three actresses: 

What makes your characters relatable to the men and women watching The Kitchen?  

Elisabeth Moss: I think it’s their complexity; the fact that they’re not drawn in black and white, the fact that they’re flawed. Sometimes weak, sometimes strong, sometimes powerful, and sometimes vulnerable. That’s very true of all humans, and it’s what makes these characters relatable.



Tiffany Haddish: Ruby, my character, always saw a bigger picture.  She always wanted a better life.  In that sense, I too am always trying to make sure I’m ready for the next level. I’m working on my skills, willing to learn and read up on how to be the best at whatever it is I’m doing. I think that’s true of a lot of people.  

Melissa McCarthy: Also, I think something that everyone can relate to. At some moment or to some degree is the feeling of being pushed into a corner or being out of choices. When that happens, who among any of us can really say what would you do in certain circumstances?    

Costume-wise was there anything in particular from the 1970s that made a real impression on you?

Tiffany Haddish:  I love my slips. Why don’t we wear slips anymore?  And I loved the outfits we wore to the disco.

Elisabeth Moss: Those were great. To have 3 characters that are very different, that look different she did an amazing job.

Melissa McCarthy: Like the jewellery that got piled on as we progressed in our rise to power. Sometimes it was so funny because it felt like I had 75 pieces of jewellery on.  

