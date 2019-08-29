Kit Harington to play ‘black knight’ in Marvel’s 'The Eternals'

Home Entertainment English

This film will see him team up with fellow Game of Thrones-star Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark, half-brother of Harington’s character.

Kit Harington

By Express News Service

Kit Harington, known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has now joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming film, The Eternals.

Harington will play Dane Whitman aka Black Knight in The Eternals, which also features Angelina Jolie star as Thena, Madden as Ikaris, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

In the comics, Whitman is romantically involved with Sersi, who is played by Gemma Chan in this film.

Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, the film is about the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by a race known as the Celestials.

They are sent to Earth in order to protect the people from their arch enemies, the Deviants.

Also starring  Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari, the first deaf superhero in MCU), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh), The Eternals is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2020.

