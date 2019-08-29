Matthew McConaughey named professor at University of Texas

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The University of Texas at Austin has appointed Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey as a professor of practice in the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

The 49-year-old actor will continue to teach the "Advanced Producing: Script to Screen" class at the Moody College of Communication he helped develop three years ago.

The official Twitter page of the Moody College of Communication shared the update on Wednesday.

"In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice. @McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF," the tweet read.

The account also shared the Oscar winner's photograph with a class of students and faculty.

In a statement acquired by Complex, McConaughey, said he wished he would have had a chance to attend such a class when he was in film school.

"Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them. Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art - no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus," the actor said.

The title will take effect starting from the late 2019 term.

He was previously a visiting instructor at the school.

McConaughey graduated from UT Austin with a film degree in 1993.

It was the same year, when he broke out with "Dazed and Confused".

Navigating his way in Hollywood, most of his films in the 2000s were rom-coms like "The Wedding Planner", "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days", and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past".

Then came 2014, when he won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in "Dallas Buyers Club".