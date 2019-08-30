Edward Norton directorial Motherless Brooklyn gets India release date

By Express News Service

The Edward Norton directorial Motherless Brooklyn will release in India on November 15.

Starring Norton in the lead role, the crime drama is based on the 1999 novel by Jonathan Lethem.

The film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Willem Dafoe among others.

Set in 1950s New York, the story follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), who, suffering from Tourette Syndrome, also works for a small-time mobster in Brooklyn.

How he solves the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis) forms the rest of the story.

The film will premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2019, and will also screen as the closing film of the 2019 New York Film Festival.