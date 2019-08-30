Home Entertainment English

Edward Norton directorial Motherless Brooklyn gets India release date

The film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Willem Dafoe among others.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton in a scene from the film

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton in a scene from the film

By Express News Service

The Edward Norton directorial Motherless Brooklyn will release in India on November 15.  

Starring Norton in the lead role, the crime drama is based on the 1999 novel by Jonathan Lethem.

The film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Willem Dafoe among others.

Set in 1950s New York, the story follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), who, suffering from Tourette Syndrome, also works for a small-time mobster in Brooklyn.

How he solves the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis) forms the rest of the story. 

The film will premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2019, and will also screen as the closing film of the 2019 New York Film Festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edward Norton Motherless Brooklyn India
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp