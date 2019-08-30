Saw reboot wrapped up; to release in May 2020

By Express News Service

The shooting for the Chris Rock-starring Saw reboot has been wrapped up. Director Darren Lynn Bousman took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news by sharing a selfie in front of what appears to be a blood-spattered green screen with a caption: “That’s a wrap.”

The reboot was announced in May this year when the comedian teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures.

ALSO READ: Samuel Jackson to star in Chris Rock’s Saw reboot

Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg wrote the script based on a story from Rock who is also serving as executive producer.

The film, tentatively titled The Organ Donor, has Rock playing the role of a police detective investigating a series of grisly crimes.

The film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Nazneen Contractor, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

The original 2004 film Saw, which became a classic in the torture horror sub-genre, became one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all-time and also one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series.

The reboot is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 15, 2020.