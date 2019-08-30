Home Entertainment English

'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary escapes fatal boating accident on Lake Joseph

A 64-year-old named Gary Poltash was struck and killed in the accident, and 48-year-old Susanne Brito died shortly after.

Kevin_OLeary

Reality TV show 'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ONTARIO (Canada): Reality TV show "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O'Leary escaped without any major injury after being involved in a major boating accident that left two people dead and three injured.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 11.30 p.m. on Lake Joseph here after O'Leary's boat collided with a larger boat and went over its bow, according to NBC News, reports variety.com.

"On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene," O'Leary said in a statement, noting that he is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

The news portal also reported that O'Leary's wife was driving the boat at the time of the accident and passed a driving under the influence (DUI) test administered shortly afterwards. 

A 64-year-old named Gary Poltash was struck and killed in the accident, and 48-year-old Susanne Brito died shortly after.

The incident is being investigated and no charges have been filed.

"Out of respect for the victims' families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time," O'Leary said in the statement.

He added: "My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims, the families and those affected by this loss."

