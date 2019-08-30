Travis Fimmel to star in sci-fi thriller 'Zone 414'

By Express News Service

Actor Travis Fimmel, known for playing Ragnar Lothbrok in the hit TV series Vikings, will headline the sci-fi thriller, Zone 414.

Filmmaker Andrew Baird, who has directed short films such as Rebirth, Korn: Take Me, and Fever Dream, is making his feature directorial debut with this film.

Zone 414 is said to be a story set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots.

A statement from the makers read, “When its creator’s daughter goes missing, he hires private investigator David Carmichael (Fimmel), to bring her home.

"David teams up with Jane, a highly advanced and self-aware AI, to track down the missing daughter.

Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, they rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 and the true purpose behind the ‘City of Robots’."

Meanwhile, Fimmel is currently working on Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves.