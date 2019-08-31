Anna Kendrick to star in crime thriller 'Unsound'

By Express News Service

Anna Kendrick has signed on to star in the independent crime thriller Unsound.

Directed by Bharat Nalluri based on the screenplay by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards, the film revolves around a New England state trooper struggling with irreversible hearing loss. While investigating the prison escape of a gang leader, she stumbles upon a vast life-threatening conspiracy, which she now has to solve.

Based on ShowKat Production’s Jonathan Shukat’s original idea, Unsound will be produced by Untapped’s Andrew Corkin and XYZ partners Aram Tertzakian and Nate Bolotin.

Nalluri directed the biographical drama The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017), which followed Dickens at the time he created A Christmas Carol.

Kendrick has the satirical black comedy The Day Shall Come up for release while the actor is also slated to appear as Santa Claus’ daughter in Disney Plus’ upcoming Christmas comedy Noelle.

She also has a busy 2020—the sequel to the 2016 film Trolls, Trolls World Tour, in which she reprises voice duties for Poppy and the sci-fi thriller Stowaway.