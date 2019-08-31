Kaminey producer Mubina Rattonsey ventures into Hollywood

By Express News Service

Mumbai girl Mubina Rattonsey, producer of critically-acclaimed films like Before The Rains and Kaminey, has ventured into Hollywood.

She has secured USD 100 million in investments for her newly launched production company Zero Gravity Motion Pictures, based in LA.

The company is co-owned by Rohini Singh, Manmeet Singh and Armaan Zorace.

Mubina’s upcoming Hollywood slate includes the horror-thriller Wraith, the superhero film Gamma Man, and the WWII drama The Aryan Papers. She is looking to develop film and television content in the US with a focus on gender-balanced storytelling.

“At Zero Gravity Partners, it is our goal to empower a tribe of fearless filmmakers, actively pursuing their creative voice and telling stories that come from an inner being. I find a compelling need to move and challenge audiences, make them aware, and to tell these stories across the globe,” Mubina said.

Wraith is directed by Armaan Zorace and will feature a ‘live’ Islamic exorcism, claim the makers.