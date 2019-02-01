Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra to portray Ma Anand Sheela in her next

Priyanka Chopra will be portraying Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her upcoming international project.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:15 AM

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra will be portraying Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her upcoming international project. The English-language film will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson (Bugsy, Rain Man). Speaking at her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka said: “I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson.

We are developing it (from the viewpoint of) Sheela who was with this guru who originated from India. She was (Osho’s) right-hand woman. She was just devious. They created a cult in America. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think will be really cool.”
The story of ‘Rajneeshpuram’ — a controversial spiritual cult created by Osho and Ma Anand Sheela in Wasco County, Oregon — was made popular by the 2018 Netflix docu-series, Wild, Wild Country. Back in India, filmmaker Shakun Batra is also developing a project on the same subject, with Aamir Khan expected to portray the role of Osho.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Hollywood appearances were in Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Her upcoming Bollywood film is The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar. 

Priyanka Chopra, also known by her married name Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities. She has received numerous awards for her acting skills. In 2016, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2017 and 2018, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

