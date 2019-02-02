Home Entertainment English

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Hobbs & Shaw' trailer promises action-packed adventure

The film follows the adventures of Dwayne Johnson former US Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

The much-awaited first trailer for the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is out, and it promises a whole lot of action and adventure. 

The film follows the adventures of Dwayne Johnson former US Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw. The duo team up to save the world from Idris Elba international terrorist Brixton reported Variety.

The trailer, apart from high-end action, also shows a lot of camaraderie between the two leading men Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, who plays Shaw sister Hattie, an MI5 agent, has a visible presence in the trailer as well. 

Chris Morgan has returned to write the script, while David Leitch will direct. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theatres on August 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hobbs & Shaw Fast & Furious Fast & Furious spinoff Dwayne Johnson on Statham Trailer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp