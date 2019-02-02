WATCH: Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Hobbs & Shaw' trailer promises action-packed adventure

By ANI

The much-awaited first trailer for the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is out, and it promises a whole lot of action and adventure.

The film follows the adventures of Dwayne Johnson former US Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw. The duo team up to save the world from Idris Elba international terrorist Brixton reported Variety.

The trailer, apart from high-end action, also shows a lot of camaraderie between the two leading men Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, who plays Shaw sister Hattie, an MI5 agent, has a visible presence in the trailer as well.

Chris Morgan has returned to write the script, while David Leitch will direct. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theatres on August 2.