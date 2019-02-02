Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper will perform at the Oscars

‘Shallow’ also marks the fourth confirmed nominee performance, making the only unconfirmed single, ‘All the Stars,’ a likely fifth announcement.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 'A Star is Born'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing ‘Shallow’ at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, reported Variety.

The Academy posted, “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow.’ #Oscars.”

In another tweet, Gillian and David were also confirmed to sing ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’ from ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ single, written by Gaga, Mark, Anthony and Andrew Wyatt, is up for best original song alongside ‘I’ll Fight’, ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ from ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘All the Stars’ from ‘Black Panther’ and ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’ from ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’

‘Shallow’ also marks the fourth confirmed nominee performance, making the only unconfirmed single, ‘All the Stars,’ a likely fifth announcement.

Recently, the duo performed the song live following a surprise appearance by Cooper at Vegas show. The song was the closing number for the ‘Enigma’ show, which has gone on to garner rave reviews.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper Shallow 91st Academy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp