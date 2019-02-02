Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper will perform at the Oscars

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing ‘Shallow’ at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, reported Variety.

The Academy posted, “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow.’ #Oscars.”

In another tweet, Gillian and David were also confirmed to sing ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’ from ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ single, written by Gaga, Mark, Anthony and Andrew Wyatt, is up for best original song alongside ‘I’ll Fight’, ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ from ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘All the Stars’ from ‘Black Panther’ and ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings’ from ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’

Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year’s Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 1, 2019

‘Shallow’ also marks the fourth confirmed nominee performance, making the only unconfirmed single, ‘All the Stars,’ a likely fifth announcement.

Recently, the duo performed the song live following a surprise appearance by Cooper at Vegas show. The song was the closing number for the ‘Enigma’ show, which has gone on to garner rave reviews.