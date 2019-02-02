Home Entertainment English

Mary J Blige joins cast of The Violent Heart

Singer-actor Mary J Blige has joined the ensemble cast of Kerem Sanga’s next directorial, The Violent Heart.

Published: 02nd February 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

With names like Lukas Haas, Grace Van Patten, and Cory Scott Allen already in the cast, the Oscar-nominated actor will play Nina, a mother who holds her family together after the murder of her daughter.

The Violent Heart follows Cassie (Van Patten), a college-bound senior on the cusp of graduation, and her budding relationship with a local mechanic named Daniel (Adepo), who dreams of becoming a Marine.

As they fall for each other, the details surrounding Daniel’s tragic and violent past inevitably catch up with them.

The Violent Heart Mary J Blige

