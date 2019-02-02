Mary J Blige joins cast of The Violent Heart

By Express News Service

Singer-actor Mary J Blige has joined the ensemble cast of Kerem Sanga’s next directorial, The Violent Heart.

With names like Lukas Haas, Grace Van Patten, and Cory Scott Allen already in the cast, the Oscar-nominated actor will play Nina, a mother who holds her family together after the murder of her daughter.

The Violent Heart follows Cassie (Van Patten), a college-bound senior on the cusp of graduation, and her budding relationship with a local mechanic named Daniel (Adepo), who dreams of becoming a Marine.

As they fall for each other, the details surrounding Daniel’s tragic and violent past inevitably catch up with them.