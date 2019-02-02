Home Entertainment English

Netflix renews 'Sex Education' for season 2 

According to Netflix, the series is among its most popular recent originals - on track to be viewed by more 40 million members worldwide within the first four weeks.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

A shot from 'Sex Education' (Photo | File)

By IANS

LONDON: Comedy series 'Sex Education' starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield has been renewed for season two on streaming website Netflix.

The website announced the renewal on Friday, with production on the eight-episode season slated to begin this spring in Britain, reports variety.com.

ALSO READ | Sex Education Review: Honest, relatable, thoroughly engaging drama with some quirk

According to Netflix, the series is among its most popular recent originals - on track to be viewed by more 40 million members worldwide within the first four weeks of season one's January 11 release.

'Sex Education' centres on 16-year-old Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high-school student who lives with his sex-therapist mother.

Otis is a reluctant expert on sex but comes to realize he can use his knowledge to gain status at Moordale High School, teaming up with bad-girl Maeve to set up an underground sex-therapy clinic for fellow students.

'Sex Education' also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Alistair Petrie, who are set to reprise their roles.

Creator Laurie Nunn will return for season 2 and executive producer with Jamie Campbell set to executive produce alongside Nunn.

"The reception to season one has been so exciting... Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," Nunn said in a statement.

"Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humour in 'Sex Education'," added Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of original content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex Education Netflix Netflix show Series Gillian Anderson Asa Butterfield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp